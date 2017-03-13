Nova Scotia-based Rosborough Boats wi...

Nova Scotia-based Rosborough Boats wins $7.3M rescue boat contract

Rosborough Boats of Nova Scotia will build 12 multi-role rescue boats, two for each of the six new Arctic offshore patrol vessels being constructed for the Royal Canadian Navy. A Halifax-area boat-building company has been awarded a $7.3-million contract to build rescue boats for Canada's new fleet of Arctic offshore patrol ships.

