Northern Quebec teacher up for prestigious $1-million global teaching prize
An educator from a remote northern Quebec community who is vying for a prestigious US$1-million teaching award wanted to keep the spotlight on her students - so she brought three of them to attend the ceremony in the Middle East. Maggie MacDonnell is one of 10 people up for the Global Teacher Prize, having beaten out 20,000 other applicants from 179 countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Fri
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Mar 9
|Really
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC