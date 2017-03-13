Northern Quebec teacher up for presti...

Northern Quebec teacher up for prestigious $1-million global teaching prize

An educator from a remote northern Quebec community who is vying for a prestigious US$1-million teaching award wanted to keep the spotlight on her students - so she brought three of them to attend the ceremony in the Middle East. Maggie MacDonnell is one of 10 people up for the Global Teacher Prize, having beaten out 20,000 other applicants from 179 countries.

