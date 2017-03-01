North Sydney man found not guilty of sexual charges
After presiding over a trial earlier this week, a Supreme Court judge ruled Thursday that a North Sydney man was not guilty on two sex offences. Justice Robin Gogan heard testimony in the case from four Crown witnesses, including the complainant, and two for the defence, including the accused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
