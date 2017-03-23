North Preston pastor faces heart-wren...

North Preston pastor faces heart-wrenching return to fire-damaged church

Rev. Wallace Smith, the pastor of St. Thomas United Baptist Church, said walking into the church for the first time after Wednesday's fire "felt like a death." A fire earlier this week at a historic church in North Preston, N.S., was caused by a faulty air exchange motor, church officials said Friday as they began to tally the steep cost to repair the community's beloved gathering spot.

