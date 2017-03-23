North Preston pastor faces heart-wrenching return to fire-damaged church
Rev. Wallace Smith, the pastor of St. Thomas United Baptist Church, said walking into the church for the first time after Wednesday's fire "felt like a death." A fire earlier this week at a historic church in North Preston, N.S., was caused by a faulty air exchange motor, church officials said Friday as they began to tally the steep cost to repair the community's beloved gathering spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|2 hr
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC