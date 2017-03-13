No grounds to charge Cape Breton offi...

No grounds to charge Cape Breton officer in chase, crash that injured 3

54 min ago Read more: CBC News

There are no grounds to charge a Cape Breton Regional Police officer after a pursuit that led to a crash, SIRT has concluded. An investigation into a crash involving Cape Breton Regional Police last summer that injured three people has concluded there are no grounds to charge the officer involved, says Nova Scotia's police watchdog.

Nova Scotia

