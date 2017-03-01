No charges in King's County RCMP pursuit
The province's independent Serious Incident Response Team has released its report after an investigation into a July 24, 2016 motor vehicle crash near Weston. The vehicle was followed by a member of the RCMP after three complaints were received regarding reckless driving and high rates of speed.
