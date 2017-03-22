No change in Canada's threat level af...

No change in Canada's threat level after assumed terror attack in London

Read more: The News

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says Canada stands ready to help Britain in any way it can after what's believed to be a terrorist incident left at least four dead in London. London police say four people have died, including an attacker and a police officer, and some 20 more have been wounded in the incident, which occurred on the grounds of the Parliament Buildings and the nearby Westminster Bridge.

