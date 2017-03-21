No burning till 2 p.m. - burn restrictions in effect in Nova Scotia
The wildfire season has started in Nova Scotia - from now until the fall, Nova Scotians can only burn domestic brush or have a campfire after 2 p.m., and only if conditions allow. "Winter is a dry time of the year, any stiff wind can give really give a fire legs - that's why we start the burn restrictions in March," he told the Truro Daily News by phone Tuesday.
