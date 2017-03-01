New underground mine revives Cape Bretona s historic connection to coal
Underground coal mining, once the backbone of the island's economy, resumed at the Donkin Mine late Monday as the members of A-Crew began cutting the black fossil fuel from a tunnel that extends four kilometres under the Atlantic Ocean. A photo taken after the first shift shows six burly men, their faces and coveralls coated in soot and grime.
