New mother battling flesh-eating disease in Halifax, out of coma: family
A Nova Scotia woman who gave birth just three weeks ago has been diagnosed with so-called flesh-eating disease and placed in an induced coma. Relatives of 33-year-old Lindsey Hubley say she delivered her son on March 2 in Halifax following a routine pregnancy, but became sick soon after returning home and was rushed to hospital by ambulance days later.
