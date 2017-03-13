Music of Ria Mae, Ben Caplan, David Bowie coming to Symphony Nova Scotia
Ria Mae, Matt Andersen, Ben Caplan, the music of ABBA, David Bowie, Beethoven, and Brahms are just some of the sounds being delivered by Symphony Nova Scotia this year. The 2017/18 Symphony Nova Scotia concert season line-up was announced on Wednesday at a packed Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.
