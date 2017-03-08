MuseFund established to assist museums in Nova Scotia
The MuseFund will help to create a future for museums that all Nova Scotians and visitors to the province can engage in. "Along with exhibit development/enhancement, building maintenance, artifact preservation materials, and funds to pay for conservation work on objects that need it, there is an urgent need across the province for funding for basic operational costs, especially staff wages; hopefully, this new fund will address this issue."
