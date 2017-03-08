More sexual assault victims are seeki...

More sexual assault victims are seeking services in Halifax, but...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Amherst Daily News

Halifax's Avalon Sexual Assault Centre has experienced a surge in calls this past week, and employees are hoping it highlights the urgent need for funding of their services. "In particular since Tuesday, we have seen an increase in people contacting us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) 1 hr RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... 1 hr Hali 1
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... 21 hr Raped 7
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... 22 hr Really 3
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... 22 hr 2017hlp 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Mar 5 Seriously 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC