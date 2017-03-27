More freezing rain, snow on the way for Nova Scotia
There's more snow and freezing rain on the way for parts of Nova Scotia as a second low pressure system moves across the region. On Tuesday, a messy mix of weather closed public schools across the province and delayed the opening of collages, universities and recreational programs throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
