Military SAR technician killed in training accident in Saskatchewan

A search and rescue technician with the Royal Canadian Air Force has died in a training accident near Yorkton, Sask. Master-Corporal Alfred Barr was a member of 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron at 17 Winnipeg based at CFB Winnipeg.

