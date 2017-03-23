Maritime Muslim Academy celebrates diversity with multiculturalism party
Afrah Kashmer, chair of the Maritime Muslim Academy's parent-teacher group, said the Saturday afternoon event took four months of planning. Multiculturalism is important at the Maritime Muslim Academy in Halifax where 140 students from 20 different countries on five continents are educated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|7 hr
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC