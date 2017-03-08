Man guilty of assault gets house arrest

A 30-year-old Stellarton man has been sentenced to seven months of house arrest for charges of assault, assaulting a peace officer and unlawfully being in a dwelling house. The offences occurred on April 10, 2016, when police responded to a disturbance call in Westville and arrested MacKay who had been fighting with another man at a residence.

