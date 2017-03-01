Man charged in death of off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell back in court
Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell, is in court today for allegedly breaching his release conditions. Halifax police said Garnier's latest arrest came after police repeatedly tried to locate him during checks at a Bedford apartment on Feb. 17 and 18. One of the conditions of Garnier's bail was that he present himself at his door whenever police came to check on him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|11 hr
|Concerned Parent
|5
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Thu
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC