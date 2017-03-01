Man charged in death of off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell back in court

Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell, is in court today for allegedly breaching his release conditions. Halifax police said Garnier's latest arrest came after police repeatedly tried to locate him during checks at a Bedford apartment on Feb. 17 and 18. One of the conditions of Garnier's bail was that he present himself at his door whenever police came to check on him.

