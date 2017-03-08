Man charged after Kentville Police received child porn complaint released
A man charged after the Kentville Police Service investigated a complaint about child pornography will be back in court later this month for election and plea. Nicholas Michael Gavel, 29, now of Northville, has been charged with possession of child pornography, failing to comply with probation and failing to comply with an order made under the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.
