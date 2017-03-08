Man charged after Kentville Police re...

Man charged after Kentville Police received child porn complaint released

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Nova News Now

A man charged after the Kentville Police Service investigated a complaint about child pornography will be back in court later this month for election and plea. Nicholas Michael Gavel, 29, now of Northville, has been charged with possession of child pornography, failing to comply with probation and failing to comply with an order made under the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... 14 hr Raped 7
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... 14 hr Really 3
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... 14 hr 2017hlp 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Wed where will it end 2 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Mar 5 Seriously 2
News Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault... Mar 4 Justice 1
News Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ... Mar 4 Justice 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC