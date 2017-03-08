Man accused of making crystal meth un...

Man accused of making crystal meth under convenience store

CBC News

Police located a site that appeared to be related to the production of crystal meth under this store in Kentville. Police in Kentville, N.S., say they've shut down a suspected meth lab that was running underneath the town's North End Market.

