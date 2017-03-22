Little Narrows man to stand trial on arson charges
A Little Narrows man will now appear in Supreme Court in June to receive a trial date on charges that include four counts of arson. Dylan Bradley MacLean, 19, is also facing four counts of break, enter and theft in connection with fires that involved an abandoned two-storey farmhouse and three bungalows.
