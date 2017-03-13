Licence expired for former taxi drive...

Licence expired for former taxi driver acquitted in sex assault

A former Halifax taxi driver who was acquitted earlier this month of sexual assault has let his taxi licence expire, the Halifax Regional Municipality said Tuesday. Bassam Al-Rawi's taxi driving licence expired ib March 10 at 11:59 p.m., city spokesperson Brendan Elliott said.

