Lawyers representing people who helped Edward Snowden want Ottawa's aid
Canadian lawyers representing three families who helped whistleblower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong are urging Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to expedite their applications as refugees. Since a March 9 news conference by lawyers seeking to bring the families to Canada, Hong Kong officials have sought to expedite their deportations to their home countries of Sri Lanka and the Philippines.
