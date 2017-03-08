Kentville man charged with producing meth
A Kentville man is facing charges of producing methamphetamine after police and fire officials responded to an odour complaint regarding the basement of the building housing a local convenience store near NSCC Kingstec. Members of the Kentville Police Service and Kentville Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a suspicious odour from the owner of the North End Market building on Mee Road at about 8:30 p.m. March 10. "Upon entry to the building to locate the source, police and fire officials discovered what appeared to be a suspected drug activity related to the production of methamphetamine.
