Judge orders release of evidence in Nova Scotia intimate photo case

Only through media scrutiny can the justice system be held accountable to the public, a Nova Scotia judge said Friday as he ordered the release of additional evidence in a case involving the alleged sharing of intimate images by teenagers without consent. Judge Paul Scovil said media scrutiny of government and the courts is essential to upholding a "free and democratic society."

Nova Scotia

