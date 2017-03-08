It gave me hope': Protestors in Kentville speak out against Halifax taxi driver assault ruling
Chanting, ringing bells and holding colourful, handmade signs, about 75 Acadia University students, community members and members of the Raging Grannies activist group protested outside the provincial courthouse in Kentville on March 9. Acadia students Kylee Graham Emma Blanche organized the rally that the late afternoon drive home crowd honked for on Cornwallis Street. Students Don Foley, Erin Norris and Paige Bothello said they were missing classes with permission to protest Judge Gregory Lenehan's ruling in the case of a Halifax cab driver acquitted in a sexual assault case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|17 hr
|Raped
|7
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|17 hr
|Really
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|18 hr
|2017hlp
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Wed
|where will it end 2
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Mar 5
|Seriously
|2
|Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC