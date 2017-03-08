It gave me hope': Protestors in Kentv...

It gave me hope': Protestors in Kentville speak out against Halifax taxi driver assault ruling

Chanting, ringing bells and holding colourful, handmade signs, about 75 Acadia University students, community members and members of the Raging Grannies activist group protested outside the provincial courthouse in Kentville on March 9. Acadia students Kylee Graham Emma Blanche organized the rally that the late afternoon drive home crowd honked for on Cornwallis Street. Students Don Foley, Erin Norris and Paige Bothello said they were missing classes with permission to protest Judge Gregory Lenehan's ruling in the case of a Halifax cab driver acquitted in a sexual assault case.

