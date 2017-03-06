Inexpensive N.S. mansion that captiva...

Inexpensive N.S. mansion that captivated internet is sold - over asking

An historic manor in rural Nova Scotia that captivated people on social media with its ornate finishes and rustic charm has sold - for more than $20,000 over its asking price. The 107-year-old Mounce Mansion in Newport Landing was listed last month at $434,900 and sold for $455,000, though the deal has not yet been closed.

Nova Scotia

