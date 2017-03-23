Indigenous-owned Cape Breton campgrou...

Indigenous-owned Cape Breton campground to have teepees, tents and trailers

Friends from Membertou and Eskasoni First Nations are turning a Cape Breton, N.S., campsite into an Indigenous-owned camping and RV park. The former Englishtown Ridge Campground, which sits near the entrance to the Cabot Trail, is now known as the Kluskap Ridge RV and Campground .

Nova Scotia

