Independents want to make North Shore byelection a referendum on council amalgamations

Anti-amalgamation activists will target Liberal candidate Felicity Wilson on her history of support for council mergers as a senior executive at the Property Council of Australia, as they seek to make the North Shore byelection a referendum on the matter. And in a sign that the independent vote could be critical to the outcome of the April byelection, they are encouraging local doctor Stephen Ruff not to stand against their preferred candidate, the Mosman councillor and former Save Our Councils Coalition president Carolyn Corrigan.

