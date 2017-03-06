Impaired charges for man RCMP say hit train bridge in Bible Hill
Police officers conducting a traffic stop at the train subway in Bible Hill had to jump out of the way of a vehicle they say slammed into the overpass's concrete centre supports. A press release from RCMP says members of the Colchester District RCMP and Traffic Services RCMP were conducting a traffic stop on Main Street near the subway when a vehicle approached them at a high rate of speed about 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Sun
|Seriously
|2
|Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Mar 3
|NScit
|5
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Mar 2
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC