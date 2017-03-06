Impaired charges for man RCMP say hit train bridge in Bible Hill

Police officers conducting a traffic stop at the train subway in Bible Hill had to jump out of the way of a vehicle they say slammed into the overpass's concrete centre supports. A press release from RCMP says members of the Colchester District RCMP and Traffic Services RCMP were conducting a traffic stop on Main Street near the subway when a vehicle approached them at a high rate of speed about 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

