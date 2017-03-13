Hundreds still without power after nor'easter sweeps across Nova Scotia
Only a few hundred people remain without power in Nova Scotia after a nor'easter left thousands without electricity and travel delays to parts of the province. At the height of the storm, more than 50,000 people were without power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Wed
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Mar 9
|Really
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC