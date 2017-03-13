How a new tool can predict coastal flooding in Nova Scotia down to the metre
NSCC's Tim Webster is using LIDAR to get a highly accurate picture of Nova Scotia's coastline and tidal region. The developers of a made-in-Nova Scotia web tool say it can predict the flow of coastal flooding right down the metre, precise information that will give provincial emergency officials days to prepare for incoming seawater from storm surges.
