Hearing set for Halifax man on trafficking charges
Adam Jacob Larsen of Smith Street is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking involving marijuana and hashish. NORTH SYDNEY, N.S. - A woman facing demolition of her North Sydney home, which was deemed a health and fire hazard, has been given more time to clean up the property but the demolition order remains in effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Wed
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Mar 9
|Really
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC