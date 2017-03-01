Hatchet Lake man faces child luring, ...

Hatchet Lake man faces child luring, pornography charges

A Hatchet Lake man is facing child luring charges after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in on Feb. 22. Police say that 40-year-old Michael Ross Maddeaux was arrested without incident and is facing charges of luring a child and possession of child pornography.

Nova Scotia

