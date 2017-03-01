Halifax's Out of the Cold shelter running low on bus tickets
Halifax's Out of the Cold emergency shelter says it's running low on bus tickets that its guests need for appointments or trips to other shelters. On Friday evening, the shelter was down to just 13 tickets, said Lesley Mulcahy, a member of the shelter's organizing committee.
