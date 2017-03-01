Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault
Bassam Al-Rawi stood trial for two days in Halifax provincial court last month on one charge of sexual assault related to a May 23, 2015 incident. The court heard the alleged victim was found by police in Al-Rawi's cab parked on a South End street, passed out after a night of drinking with her belongings spread around the front seats as she lay in the back with her feet up on the two front seats, only a shirt partially covering her breasts.
