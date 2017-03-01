Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault hasn't driven cab since he was charged
Even though a municipal appeals committee reinstated his licence pending the outcome of his trial, a Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault hasn't driven a cab in the municipality since he was charged in May 2015. Bassam Al-Rawi was acquitted Wednesday of sexually assaulting an intoxicated and unconscious woman found by police in his cab, the judge citing a lack of evidence around consent in a controversial decision.
