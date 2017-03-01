Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexu...

Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault hasn't driven cab since he was charged

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Amherst Daily News

Even though a municipal appeals committee reinstated his licence pending the outcome of his trial, a Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault hasn't driven a cab in the municipality since he was charged in May 2015. Bassam Al-Rawi was acquitted Wednesday of sexually assaulting an intoxicated and unconscious woman found by police in his cab, the judge citing a lack of evidence around consent in a controversial decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... 16 hr Concerned Parent 5
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Thu Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
News Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i... Feb 27 Gremlin 7
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 25 dert 2
News Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a... Feb 22 the truth 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Feb 22 HRM123 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Feb 22 HRM123 10
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC