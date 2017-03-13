Halifax police chief takes part in heated debate over street checks
Marcus James said he's been arrested three times while locking up the library where he works in Halifax's historically black north end - twice by police officers he had trained about diversity. His was one of several concerns fielded by Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais and two other panellists on Thursday evening during a heated, and at times, confrontational discussion about so-called street checks.
