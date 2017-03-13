Halifax police chief takes part in he...

Halifax police chief takes part in heated debate over street checks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Marcus James said he's been arrested three times while locking up the library where he works in Halifax's historically black north end - twice by police officers he had trained about diversity. His was one of several concerns fielded by Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais and two other panellists on Thursday evening during a heated, and at times, confrontational discussion about so-called street checks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ... 6 hr For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow... Mar 15 Ranger of the wastes 2
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... Mar 13 need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Mar 10 RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... Mar 10 Hali 1
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Mar 9 Really 3
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Mar 9 2017hlp 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC