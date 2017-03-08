Halifax man charged in connection wit...

Halifax man charged in connection with a rash of recent robberies

10 hrs ago

Anthony James Guitard, 29, is facing five counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery following six robberies in Halifax and one in Dartmouth. He's charged in relation to the following cases: A On Feb. 11, shortly after 2 a.m., a lone male entered the Need's Store located in the Shell Gas Station located at 2616 Robie St. in Halifax and demanded cash.

Nova Scotia

