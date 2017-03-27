Halifax legal expert weighs in on tactics defence lawyers use in sex assault cases

How far defence lawyers can go in questioning the credibility of a sexual assault complainant, and how much they were drinking, is a "tricky line," one Halifax expert says. Wayne MacKay, Dalhousie University law professor, said he felt "disappointment" to see another taxi sexual assault case in court this week involving Saher Hamdan , less than a month after cabbie Bassam Al-Rawi was acquitted by Judge Gregory Lenehan in a controversial decision hinging on consent that drew national attention and is being appealed.

