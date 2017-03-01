Halifax cabbie found not guilty of sexually assaulting woman who was drunk
A Halifax taxi driver has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman who was found drunk and unconscious in his cab almost two years ago. Judge Gregory Lenehan ruled in Halifax provincial court Wednesday that the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the woman did not consent to sexual activity with the driver, Bassam Al-Rawi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|2 min
|Tyx4185
|1
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|14 hr
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC