Groups across Nova Scotia call for 'drunks can consent' judge to be removed

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A dozen sexual-assault centres, centres for women, and therapists are calling on Nova Scotia's chief justice to recommend removing Judge Gregory Lenehan from the provincial bench over comments he made in acquitting a taxi driver of sexual assault this week. Lenehan said a police officer was right to arrest Bassam Al-Rawi when she found him in his taxi with an unconscious woman whose clothing he had removed.

