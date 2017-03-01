Good Samaritan who helped save family in house blaze joins fire department
A man who helped save a family from a house fire in northwestern British Columbia is now one of nine recruits to the fire department in Terrace. James Giles has previous work experience in emergency response but was acting as a Good Samaritan last October when he rushed to help after spotting flames shooting from the home in Terrace, about 150 kilometres east of Prince Rupert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|19 hr
|Concerned Parent
|5
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Thu
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC