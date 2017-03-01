Gander council aiming to ban Christma...

Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertising until after Nov. 11

Moving forward with its goal of implementing restrictions that would prevent commercial Christmas advertising until after Remembrance Day, as a sign of respect to veterans, Gander council sent a letter to the Office of the Prime Minister. Elliott has since said that remembrance of the military - past, present and future - is paramount in November and that promoting upcoming holidays leading up to Remembrance Day can be distracting.

