Funeral planned for man killed in car crash while being treated for PTSD:family

A military veteran who died in an alleged hit and run in Cape Breton will be laid to rest Saturday, as a family member questions how he wound up walking on a highway near the hospital where he was receiving treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. Ida LeLievre says her cousin, Jackie Deveau, was struck by a car on Highway 125 near Sydney last Saturday, only two days after checking himself into Cape Breton Regional Hospital for psychological care.

