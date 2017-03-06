Funding to help young Nova Scotians c...

Funding to help young Nova Scotians connect with businesses

More young people and newcomers to Nova Scotia will have a chance to connect with business and community leaders in western Nova Scotia, thanks to a provincial investment of $100,000 to expand the Connector Program, which will be delivered by the province's Western Regional Enterprise Network . Labour and Advanced Education Minister Kelly Regan and Municipal Affairs Minister Zach Churchill announced the funding Tuesday, March 7, at the Western REN's annual summit in Meteghan, Digby County.

