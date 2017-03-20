Freezing rain warnings blanket most of eastern Nova Scotia
Environment Canada has freezing rain warnings in effect Tuesday for all counties east of, and including, Guysborough and Antigonish counties. According to the national weather service, periods of freezing rain are expected this afternoon over the eastern mainland of the province and Cape Breton.
