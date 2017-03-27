Former Glace Bay man enters guilty pleas on sex offences
The man, formerly of Glace Bay, pleaded guilty in Supreme Court to two counts of indecent assault and a single count of gross indecency. The offences occurred between 1972 and 1982 in Glace Bay and Mira Road and involve two male victims.
