Former Florence firefighters accused of arson get hearing dates
James Clayton MacDonald , 24, of Point Aconi and Stephen Eric Tremblett, 50, of Rear Regent Street, North Sydney, are each facing more than 16 counts of arson charges along with other offences including possession of stolen property, theft and trespassing. The offences are alleged to have occurred between May and August in Florence, Little Bras d'Or and the Millville area between May 2016 and August 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|19 hr
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Mar 9
|Really
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC