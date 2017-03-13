Former Florence firefighters accused of arson get hearing dates

James Clayton MacDonald , 24, of Point Aconi and Stephen Eric Tremblett, 50, of Rear Regent Street, North Sydney, are each facing more than 16 counts of arson charges along with other offences including possession of stolen property, theft and trespassing. The offences are alleged to have occurred between May and August in Florence, Little Bras d'Or and the Millville area between May 2016 and August 2016.

