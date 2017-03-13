Favourite frozen treat stop to be reb...

Favourite frozen treat stop to be rebuilt, others to remain open

Cape Breton Post

One of Cape Breton's favourite landmarks disappeared under the wrecker's ball last week but have no fear - another ice cream shop should soon be opening in the former Tasty Treat Howie Centre location. That's according to Betty Dezagiacomo-MacIsaac, one of four family members who have owned the iconic ice cream and hamburger shops for 58 years.

Nova Scotia

