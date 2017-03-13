Favourite frozen treat stop to be rebuilt, others to remain open
One of Cape Breton's favourite landmarks disappeared under the wrecker's ball last week but have no fear - another ice cream shop should soon be opening in the former Tasty Treat Howie Centre location. That's according to Betty Dezagiacomo-MacIsaac, one of four family members who have owned the iconic ice cream and hamburger shops for 58 years.
